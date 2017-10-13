Casillas (neck) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

This will be the first game this season that Casillas misses, and his next opportunity to suit up will be Week 7 against the Seahawks. He has recorded 19 tackles (16 solo) over the first five games, and a quick return would help the Giants make up for an injury-riddled offensive unit. Keenan Robinson will continue to fill in during Casillas' absence.