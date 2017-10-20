Giants' Jonathan Casillas: Set to sit out Sunday
Casillas (neck) won't suit up for Sunday's matchup with the Seahawks, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Casillas will miss his second straight week with this injury after he left early in Week 5 against the Chargers. The fact that he didn't practice in any capacity this week doesn't bode well for his recovery, and Keenan Robinson will continue filling his vacancy.
