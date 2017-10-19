Giants' Jonathan Casillas: Skips practice Thursday
Casillas (neck) was held out of Thursday's practice.
Casillas is still recovering from a nerve issue in his neck and could be in line to miss a second straight game, given that he has yet to put in a full practice since suffering the injury in the Giants' Week 5 loss to the Chargers. Keenan Robinson would likely start at weak-side linebacker if Casillas is unable to play Sunday against the Seahawks.
