Casillas (neck) is listed as active for Thursday's game against the Redskins.

Casillas was a late addition to the injury report Wednesday, but he was still able to practice fully. Thus, it is not surprising that he will be active for Thursday's game. With the Giants dealing with several injuries at linebacker, the veteran could be in line for a heavy workload.

