Giants' Jonathan Stewart: Could slip to No. 3 on the depth chart
Stewart could be supplanted by Wayne Gallman as Saquon Barkley's primary backup, SNY reports.
Gallman is a holdover from the prior regime, but he played decently behind a bad line last year, is only 23 and is impressing his new coaches in camp. Stewart has a two-year $6.9 million deal and played for GM Dave Gettleman in Carolina, but he's 31 and hasn't been efficient in several years.
