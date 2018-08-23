Stewart could be supplanted by Wayne Gallman as Saquon Barkley's primary backup, SNY reports.

Gallman is a holdover from the prior regime, but he played decently behind a bad line last year, is only 23 and is impressing his new coaches in camp. Stewart has a two-year $6.9 million deal and played for GM Dave Gettleman in Carolina, but he's 31 and hasn't been efficient in several years.

More News
Our Latest Stories