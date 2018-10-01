Stewart (foot) is expected to face an eight-week recovery period, with head coach Pat Shurmur stating that there is 'potential to bring him back' from injured reserve, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Whether or not Stewart is activated from injured reserve likely depends on what other injuries the Giants face this season, as they are only permitted to bring back two players from the list after an eight-week inactive period. With Stewart out, Wayne Gallman is firmly entrenched as Saquon Barkley's backup at running back