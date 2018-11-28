Giants' Jonathan Stewart: Healthy enough to play
Coach Pat Shurmur said Wednesday that Stewart (foot) is "ready to go" if the Giants need him for Sunday's game against the Bears, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
The Giants designated Stewart as one of their two players eligible to return from injured reserve, bringing him back to practice Nov. 15. The team will have until Dec. 6 to either activate Stewart or leave him on IR the rest of the campaign, with the decision likely to hinge on whether Saquon Barkley and Wayne Gallman remain in good health leading up to that date. Gallman has proven to be a competent backup for Barkley, and since Stewart doesn't offer value on special teams, there likely wouldn't be much incentive for the Giants to bring the veteran back onto the 53-man roster.
