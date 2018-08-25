Stewart logged three carries for minus-seven yards and also lost a fumble in the Giants' 22-16 preseason win over the Jets on Friday.

Speculation about Stewart losing a grip on the No. 2 running back job to Wayne Gallman had already been running rampant prior to Friday's game, and the veteran's poor performance may have sealed his fate. Stewart's fumble came at the Jets' eight-yard line one play after Cody Latimer had secured a 54-yard reception late in the first quarter. Gallman found tough sledding on the ground as well (11 carries, 23 yards), but he looked notably better than Stewart while doing so, didn't turn the ball over and also secured four receptions. Stewart is still highly likely to hold on to a roster spot, but his playing time to open the season may be scarcer than originally envisioned.