Giants' Jonathan Stewart: Joined by No. 2 overall pick

Stewart is part of a New York backfield that now includes No. 2 overall draft pick Saquon Barkley, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official website reports.

Stewart knew this was possible -- perhaps even likely -- when he signed with New York in mid-March on a two-year, $6.9 million contract that includes $2.95 million guaranteed, per OverTheCap. The Giants may envision Stewart serving as a mentor to Barkley, but it still seems like an unnecessarily large contract for a 31-year-old running back coming off a season in which he averaged 3.3 yards on 198 carries. What's more, 2017 fourth-round pick Wayne Gallman looked the part of a solid contributor during his rookie season, averaging 4.3 yards on 111 totes. Barkley instantly becomes the best pass-catcher and pure runner in this backfield by a wide margin, but it isn't out of the question that Stewart and/or Gallman also find roles. Paul Perkins likely was headed for the roster bubble even before he suffered a torn pectoral while working out in the offseason.