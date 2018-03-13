Giants' Jonathan Stewart: Lands deal with Giants
The Giants signed Stewart on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
After he was released by the Panthers on Feb. 28, Stewart initially drew interest from the Seahawks and Lions, but the Giants will end up with his services in 2018. The soon-to-be 31-year-old is the Panthers' all-time leading rusher with 7,318 yards, which he churned out at a clip of 4.3 YPC. At the very least, the Giants will utilize Stewart on first and second downs this season, but Wayne Gallman and potentially a 2018 draft pick will eat into his overall volume.
More News
-
Allen Robinson: Bear up or Bear down?
The Bears' receiving corps got an instant upgrade with Allen Robinson joining the squad. Will...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Does Landry lose in Cleveland?
The Browns aren't known for their incredible receivers, but that will change with Jarvis Landry...
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.