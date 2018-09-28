Giants' Jonathan Stewart: Placed on IR
The Giants placed Stewart (foot) on injured reserve Friday, Michael Eisen of the team's official site reports.
The nature of Stewart's foot injury is unknown, but it's serious enough that a lengthy recovery effort is expected. If this is the last down he plays in 2018, he'll finish the campaign with six carries for 17 yards. Moving forward, look for any RB touches not allotted to Saquon Barkley to go to Wayne Gallman.
More News
-
Giants' Jonathan Stewart: Won't play against Saints•
-
Giants' Jonathan Stewart: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Giants' Jonathan Stewart: Remains No. 3 running back•
-
Giants' Jonathan Stewart: Two carries in Week 2•
-
Giants' Jonathan Stewart: Starting season as No. 3 on depth chart•
-
Giants' Jonathan Stewart: Hurts his cause in preseason win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Luck vs. Fitzpatrick for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Andrew Luck vs....
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 4? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Week 4 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 4, including some interesting...