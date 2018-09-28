The Giants placed Stewart (foot) on injured reserve Friday, Michael Eisen of the team's official site reports.

The nature of Stewart's foot injury is unknown, but it's serious enough that a lengthy recovery effort is expected. If this is the last down he plays in 2018, he'll finish the campaign with six carries for 17 yards. Moving forward, look for any RB touches not allotted to Saquon Barkley to go to Wayne Gallman.