Giants' Jonathan Stewart: Remains No. 3 running back
Stewart carried the ball two times for eight yards in Sunday's win over the Texans.
That makes two straight weeks with just two carries for Stewart, and it looks like he is the clear No. 3 in the Giants' backfield pecking order, as Wayne Gallman carried the ball six times Sunday. Injuries will be the only way Stewart becomes a legitimate fantasy option this season.
