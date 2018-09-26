Giants' Jonathan Stewart: Sits out practice Wednesday
Stewart missed Wednesday's practice due to a foot injury.
Stewart played just two offensive snaps in Week 3's win over the Texans, rushing twice for eight yards. A bulk of the snaps have gone to rookie Saquon Barkley and Wayne Gallman, so Stewart's absence won't influence the fantasy realm.
More News
-
Giants' Jonathan Stewart: Remains No. 3 running back•
-
Giants' Jonathan Stewart: Two carries in Week 2•
-
Giants' Jonathan Stewart: Starting season as No. 3 on depth chart•
-
Giants' Jonathan Stewart: Hurts his cause in preseason win•
-
Giants' Jonathan Stewart: Could slip to No. 3 on the depth chart•
-
Giants' Jonathan Stewart: Joined by No. 2 overall pick•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RBs
The Seahawks finally decided to ride Chris Carson, and Jamey Eisenberg thinks you should too...
-
Tuesday's news: Cook improving
Heath Cummings has everything you missed on Tuesday, including the latest on Dalvin Cook's...
-
Week 4 trade chart: Ridley rising
Our advanced computer model simulated the rest of the NFL season 10,000 times
-
Week 4 streaming options
With Jimmy Garoppolo hurt and Cam Newton on a bye, you need streaming options. Heath Cummings...
-
Fantasy Football Week 4 waiver wire pick
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country