Stewart is listed as the No. 3 back heading into Week 1's matchup with the Jaguars, Paul Schwartz of The New York Post reports.

Stewart failed to impress during the preseason, which was highlighted against the Jets in Week 3 as Stewart ran the ball three times for minus-seven yards and also lost a fumble. Pair Stewart's poor performance with the upside of Wayne Gallman as a pass-catcher out of the backfield and therein lies the decision to make the veteran Stewart the No. 3 option.