Stewart carried the ball twice for one yard in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys.

Stewart appeared in just five offensive snaps, the same amount as fellow backup Wayne Gallman, for the Giants on Sunday night, and while he out-carried Gallman two to one, Gallman recorded one catch for 11 yards out of the backfield. Regardless, given the high usage of rookie star Saquon Barkley, there doesn't appear to be much of a role for either Stewart or Gallman in the backfield at this time.