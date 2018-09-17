Giants' Jonathan Stewart: Two carries in Week 2
Stewart carried the ball twice for one yard in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys.
Stewart appeared in just five offensive snaps, the same amount as fellow backup Wayne Gallman, for the Giants on Sunday night, and while he out-carried Gallman two to one, Gallman recorded one catch for 11 yards out of the backfield. Regardless, given the high usage of rookie star Saquon Barkley, there doesn't appear to be much of a role for either Stewart or Gallman in the backfield at this time.
More News
-
Giants' Jonathan Stewart: Starting season as No. 3 on depth chart•
-
Giants' Jonathan Stewart: Hurts his cause in preseason win•
-
Giants' Jonathan Stewart: Could slip to No. 3 on the depth chart•
-
Giants' Jonathan Stewart: Joined by No. 2 overall pick•
-
Giants' Jonathan Stewart: Lands deal with Giants•
-
Jonathan Stewart: Visiting with Detroit•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Callaway? Cook panic?
Heath Cummings takes a look at Week 2 and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe.
-
Week 2 reactions plus early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down the key story lines from Week 2, while giving a sneak preview of the...
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...