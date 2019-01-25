Giants' Jonathan Stewart: Won't have option picked up
Stewart (foot) will become a free agent when the Giants decline to exercise the option for the second season of his two-year contract, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
It's a foregone conclusion the Giants won't exercise the option before the Feb. 4 deadline, instead moving forward with Saquon Barkley and Wayne Gallman in the backfield. The 31-year-old Stewart seems to have recovered from the foot injury that landed him on injured reserve in late September, but the Giants didn't see any reason to bring him back to the active roster. He'll likely need to battle for a depth job if he intends to continue his career.
