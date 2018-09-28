Giants' Jonathan Stewart: Won't play against Saints
Stewart (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
This shouldn't have much impact on the Giants' game plan, considering Stewart had just six carries on 17 snaps after three games. Wayne Gallman could get a few more touches than usual behind workhorse Saquon Barkley.
