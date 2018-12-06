Giants' Jonathan Stewart: Won't return this season
Stewart (foot) isn't practicing Wednesday and will revert to injured reserve, ending his season, Ryan Dunleavy of NJ.com reports.
Back on Nov. 15, the Giants designated Stewart as one of two players eligible to return from IR this season, giving the team 21 days to evaluate him for reinstatement to the roster. Though Stewart is back to full strength after being shut down with the foot injury earlier this season, the Giants simply didn't have a need for him with Wayne Gallman proving to be an effective complement to three-down workhorse Saquon Barkley while also offering more value than Stewart on special teams. Stewart is under contract with the Giants through the 2019 season, though it doesn't appear especially likely that the club will retain the 31-year-old.
