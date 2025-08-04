Ward is signing with the Giants on Monday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

The Giants liked what they saw from Ward in a workout Monday morning and wasted little time in adding him to the roster. The 27-year-old running back has appeared in 46 regular-season NFL games, including four with the Steelers in 2024, but has only 22 carries for 91 yards and six catches for 52 yards and one touchdown on eight targets in his career. Ward will provide depth in a banged-up backfield that's dealing with injuries to Cam Skattebo (hamstring), Eric Gray (undisclosed) and Rushawn Baker (knee).