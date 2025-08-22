Ward tallied 29 yards on six carries and caught two of three targets for 45 yards and a touchdown in a 42-10 exhibition win against the Patriots on Thursday.

New York rested top back Tyrone Tracy and veteran backup Devin Singletary for the team's preseason finale, giving Ward a chance to get more reps. Ward did well with the opportunity, notching the team's longest run by a running back (13 yards) and averaging 4.8 YPC on his six rushes. He also scored a 41-yard receiving TD on a screen pass from Tommy DeVito late in the third quarter. With Tracy, Singletary, Cam Skattebo and Dante Miller all likely ahead of Ward on the Giants' RB depth chart, there doesn't seem to be room for the latter on the team's initial 53-man roster. However, Ward may have earned a spot on the Giants' practice squad with his solid performance Thursday.