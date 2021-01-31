site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-jonotthan-harrison-signs-deal-with-giants | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Giants' Jonotthan Harrison: Signs deal with Giants
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Harrison agreed Sunday with the Giants on a one-year, $2 million contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Harrison hasn't stepped foot in an NFL game since the 2019 season. The 29-year-old is expected to serve as a backup center for the Giants in 2021.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete to win the $1,000,000 jackpot & more cash prizes on Sunday.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 15 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 6 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 7 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 2 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 2 min read