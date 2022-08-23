Akins didn't record a catch or a target in Sunday's exhibition win over the Bengals, and he didn't enter the game on offense until midway through the fourth quarter, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Akins logged only eight offensive snaps in total, fewer than three other tight ends on the roster despite the fact that Ricky Seals-Jones (undisclosed) sat out again. The Giants don't have a particularly robust corps of players at the position, but Akins looks to be in danger of missing out on a spot on the initial 53-man roster based on his usage thus far. Rookie Daniel Bellinger is the only tight end who is a lock to make the team at this point, though, so Akins isn't completely out of the picture.