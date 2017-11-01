The Giants signed Williams off their practice squad Wednesday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

After cornerback Janoris Jenkins was handed an indefinite suspension earlier this week, the Giants will add Williams to fill the open roster spot. The defensive end impressed the Giants during training camp with his pass-rushing skills, but it's unlikely he'll have much of an opportunity to showcase his abilities if Olivier Vernon (ankle) is able to return to action Sunday against the Rams.