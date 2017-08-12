Giants' Josh Johnson: Fails to deliver in preseason start
Johnson completed 5-of-10 passes for 31 yards in Friday's preseason opener against the Steelers.
Johnson got the start with veteran Eli Manning sitting for this tuneup, but struggled in his four drives of action. He took three costly sacks, including a six-yard loss from Pittsburgh's 3-yard line. Geno Smith didn't do much with his opportunity, either, also failing to produce a touchdown while adding one interception. Johnson entered with a slight edge over the former Jet in the competition for the backup job, and this game likely didn't change that status quo with both failing to impress.
