Johnson is starting Friday's preseason game versus the Steelers.

With Eli Manning sidelined for the exhibition opener, Johnson has been handed the first chance to land the backup quarterback gig. Once Johnson takes a seat, Geno Smith will try has hand with the Giants offense, but rookie Davis Webb is expected to see some action as well. Nevertheless, whoever lands the No. 2 spot is unlikely to pick up more than garbage-time snaps due to Manning's consecutive-game streak of 199 games.