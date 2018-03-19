Giants' Josh Mauro: Inks deal with Giants
Mauro signed with the Giants on Monday, Michael Eisen of the team's official site reports.
Mauro spent the past four season in Arizona where he racked up 75 combined tackles and two sacks over the course of four seasons. It's unsure how he'll fit in with New York, but the 27-year-old has ties to new Giants defensive coordinator James Bettcher.
