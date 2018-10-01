Giants' Josh Mauro: Reinstated from suspension
Mauro (suspension) has been reinstated to the league and will begin practicing this week, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
The Giants will likely ease Mauro back into the swing of things considering he has missed a quarter of the season thanks to the suspension. Mauro should provide added ability in the trenches as he re-acclimates himself to the speed and tempo of the game.
