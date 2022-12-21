Ezeudu (neck) is expected to be out for the foreseeable future, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

After being placed on injured reserve Saturday with the neck injury that has plagued him for a over a month, head coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that Ezeudu's injury is a long term one, though it's not expected to be a career threatening one. It seems like the 23-year-old is done for the year and in his absence, Ben Bredeson will continue to operate as the starting left guard moving forward.