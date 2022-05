Ezeudu has been working with the first-team offense at left tackle with Andrew Thomas (ankle) limited during OTAs this week, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Ezeudu worked at left guard last week and seems most likely to play there if Thomas is healthy in time for the start of the regular season. However, Ezeudu played at both guard and tackle during his collegiate career at North Carolina, so he's a versatile option if the Giants' other offensive linemen deal with injuries.