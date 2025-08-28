Giants' Joshua Ezeudu: Placed on IR, designated to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ezeudu (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve with a designation to return Tuesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official website reports.
Ezeudu appears to have suffered an undisclosed injury with the Giants during training camp, and he will now be forced to miss at least four contests to open the 2025 campaign. In his absence, James Hudson will operate as the top reserve option at left tackle behind Andrew Thomas.