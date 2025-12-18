Giants' Joshua Ezeudu: Practices in full Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ezeudu (calf) was a full participant at practice Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Ezeudu was not limited at practice last week, but he was still ultimately sidelined for Week 15 versus the Commanders. Unless he's officially activated from the Giants' injured reserve list during the week, it won't be clear whether he'll be suiting up Sunday versus the Vikings.
