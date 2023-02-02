Ezeudu recently underwent shoulder surgery and expects to be ready for the start of training camp, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Ezeudu was sidelined for the Giants' final nine games of the 2022-23 campaign as a result of a neck injury, and it's since been revealed that the 308-pounder was also dealing with some sort of shoulder issue given the recent procedure he underwent. Ezeudu is nonetheless in line to be healthy by the start of next season's training camp where he'll compete for one of the starting spots on New York's offensive line.