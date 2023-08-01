Ezeudu participated in training camp practice Monday, Patricia Traina of SI.com reports.

Ezeudu rotated with Ben Bredeson and Tyre Phillips at left guard with the first-team offensive line. Ezeudu was placed on injured reserve in December with a neck injury and it was later revealed that he was dealing with a shoulder issue, which he got surgery for in February. The 2022 third-round pick out of North Carolina started in two games at left guard last season and will compete to reclaim that starting role.