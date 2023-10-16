Ezeudu (toe) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bills, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Ezeudu got injured in the first quarter and was carted to the locker room with his shoe off. He had been filling in at left tackle for Andrew Thomas (hamstring). Justin Pugh is the next man up for New York.
