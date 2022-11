Ezeudu (neck) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup against Dallas, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Ezeudu wasn't able to practice during Week 12 prep due to a neck injury he presumably picked up a week prior, so it's not surprising to see him ruled out. Starting left guard Shane Lemieux (toe) and Jon Feliciano (neck) are also out, so the interior of New York's offensive line will be extremely shorthanded during a tough matchup against Dallas' stout defensive front.