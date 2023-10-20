Coach Brian Daboll said Friday it "doesn't look good" when asked about the chances of Ezeudo (toe) returning from IR this season, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Ezeudu landed on IR earlier this week due to a toe injury, which it looks like could keep him from returning during the 2023 campaign. He had been filling in for Andrew Thomas (hamstring), who has been ruled out for Week 7, at left tackle prior to landing on IR. The Giants will have to hope that newly-signed veteran Justin Pugh can continue filling in across the O-line to keep things steady.