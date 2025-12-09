The Giants utilized a return designation for Ezeudu (calf) Aug. 27, and he seems ready to return to the practice field, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Absent with an undisclosed injury all season, Ezeudu is revealed to have worked his way back from a calf injury that had plagued him since late August. James Hudson has operated the whole year as the top reserve option at left tackle behind Andrew Thomas. The health and availability of Ezeudu could add further depth to the Giants' offensive line situation.