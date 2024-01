Ezeudu (toe) recently had surgery on his toe and is expected to be ready for the Giants' offseason program, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

The 24-year-old tackle was carted off the field with a toe injury in the Giants' Week 6 loss to the Bills and he's been on injured reserve since. Ezeudu is expected to return to the field sometime this offseason after having surgery to repair his toe, but there's no specific targeted return date just yet.