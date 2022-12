Head coach Brian Daboll said Friday that Ezeudu (neck) won't play in Sunday's game against the Eagles, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Ezeudu is now slated to miss his third consecutive matchup as a result of the neck injury he sustained back in Week 11 versus Detroit. With Shane Lemieux (toe) also in line to watch from the sidelines Sunday, Nick Gates appears like he'll draw another start at left guard for the Giants.