Ezeudu (calf) was not activated from injured reserve Saturday and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Ezeudu was cleared to return to practice Wednesday, and while he was a full practice participant during Week 15 prep, he's not quite ready to make his 2025 regular-season debut. His next opportunity to do so is Week 16 against the Vikings on Sunday, Dec. 21.