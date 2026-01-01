default-cbs-image
Ezeudu (calf) was not activated from injured reserve Wednesday and his practice period expired, per the NFL transaction log.

Ezeudu has practiced in full for the last couple of weeks, but the Giants will keep him sidelined with nothing to play for in Week 18. He was unable to suit up at all in the 2025 season after suffering a calf injury during training camp.

