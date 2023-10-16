Ezeudu (toe) has been downgraded to out Sunday against the Bills, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Ezeudu was originally deemed questionable, but he has been downgraded to out after being carted to the locker room. With Ezeudu done for the night, Justin Pugh will fill in at left tackle.
