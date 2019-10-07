Tauaefa (knee) is listed as a limited participant in Monday's estimated practice, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Tauaefa picked up a knee injury during Week 5's loss to the Vikings, and his status for Thursday's tilt against New England appears up in the air. If the undrafted rookie is able to suit up versus the Patriots, he could be in line for notable snaps on defense with Lorenzo Carter (neck) and Alec Ogletree (hamstring) also nursing injuries.

