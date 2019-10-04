Play

After Ryan Connelly tore his ACL and was ruled out for the season, the Giants promoted Tauaefa from the practice squad. The undrafted rookie is competing with Nate Stupar for a starting role alongside David Mayo right away since Alec Ogletree (hamstring) and Tae Davis (concussion) have been ruled out.

