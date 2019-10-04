Giants' Josiah Tauaefa: May have immediate starting role
Tauaefa may start at inside linebacker for Sunday's game versus the Vikings, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
After Ryan Connelly tore his ACL and was ruled out for the season, the Giants promoted Tauaefa from the practice squad. The undrafted rookie is competing with Nate Stupar for a starting role alongside David Mayo right away since Alec Ogletree (hamstring) and Tae Davis (concussion) have been ruled out.
