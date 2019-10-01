Giants' Josiah Tauaefa: Promoted to active roster
Tauaefa was activated from the practice squad Tuesday, Michael Eisen of the Giants' official site reports.
Tauaefa led the Giants in tackles over the preseason with 16 total to go with a sack and a fumble recovery. At Texas-San Antonio, he recorded 257 total tackles and 11.5 sacks over three seasons. Tauaefa will likely play a depth role in New York's linebacking corps moving forward.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 TE Preview: Doyle rules
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 5 at tight end.
-
Week 5 Waivers: Starters emerge
There are stopgap measures available if you need them, but the top targets on waivers in Week...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 5 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Week 5 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 5 Trade Values Chart
How does Melvin Gordon's return shake up the trade values chart? Dave Richard provides the...
-
Week 5 WR Preview: Bounce-back week
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...