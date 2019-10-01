Tauaefa was activated from the practice squad Tuesday, Michael Eisen of the Giants' official site reports.

Tauaefa led the Giants in tackles over the preseason with 16 total to go with a sack and a fumble recovery. At Texas-San Antonio, he recorded 257 total tackles and 11.5 sacks over three seasons. Tauaefa will likely play a depth role in New York's linebacking corps moving forward.