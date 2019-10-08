Tauaefa (knee) was a full practice participant Tuesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Tauaefa began the week as a limited participant due to the knee issue, but a return to full participation puts him on track to play Thursday against New England. Tae Davis (concussion) and Alec Ogletree (hamstring) also had no limitations, which should keep Tauaefa in a reserve role this week.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories