Giants' Jude McAtamney: Limited opportunities in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McAtamney made both of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 26-14 loss to the Saints.
The kicker was limited by a Giants offense that struggled after scoring on its first two drives. McAtamney is now 2-for-2 on field goals and 3-for-3 on extra points since replacing the injured Graham Gano (groin). Gano may take his job back once he's ready to return, but McAtamney can continue to make his case for this job, or another, if he gets a third chance with New York on Thursday night against Philadelphia.
