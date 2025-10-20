Giants' Jude McAtamney: Misses two extra points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McAtamney went 2-for-4 on extra-point tries in Sunday's 33-32 loss to the Broncos.
The kicker missed a PAT in the second quarter and another one in the fourth, leaving the Giants with only a two-point lead as the Broncos got the ball back to try to drive for the winning field goal. McAtamney has been filling in for the injured Graham Gano (groin) for four games, and while he has made both field-goal attempts, he is just 7-of-10 on extra-point tries. Gano has now sat for the requisite four games, so his possible return from IR will be worth monitoring ahead of next Sunday's matchup with the Eagles.
