McAtamney did not attempt a field goal and went 4-for-5 on extra-point tries in Thursday's 34-17 win over the Eagles.

McAtamney was signed to the active roster Thursday, but for the second week in a row, he only kicked PATs. The kicker has gone 2-for-2 on field-goal tries and 7-for-8 on PATs over three games this year, and he will look to be more involved in Week 7 against the Broncos.