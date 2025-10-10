Giants' Jude McAtamney: No FGAs in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McAtamney did not attempt a field goal and went 4-for-5 on extra-point tries in Thursday's 34-17 win over the Eagles.
McAtamney was signed to the active roster Thursday, but for the second week in a row, he only kicked PATs. The kicker has gone 2-for-2 on field-goal tries and 7-for-8 on PATs over three games this year, and he will look to be more involved in Week 7 against the Broncos.
More News
-
Giants' Jude McAtamney: Signed to active roster•
-
Giants' Jude McAtamney: Returns to practice squad•
-
Giants' Jude McAtamney: Limited opportunities in loss•
-
Giants' Jude McAtamney: Elevated from practice squad•
-
Giants' Jude McAtamney: Back with practice squad•
-
Giants' Jude McAtamney: Takes advantage of opportunity•