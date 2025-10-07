McAtamney reverted to the Giants' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

McAtamney operated as New York's kicker for the second straight week in Sunday's 26-14 loss to the Saints, making two PATs in the contest. He's eligible to be elevated from the practice squad one more time before the team would need to officially sign him to the active roster. With Graham Gano (groin) sidelined for at least two more weeks, McAtamney will likely be elevated again for Thursday's game versus Philadelphia.